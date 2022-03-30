Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Is Struggling In Her Personal Life

Since the birth of her son, Olivia Munn has kept fans updated on what life as a mom is like, taking to Instagram to share snippets with followers. But in March, Munn took it to a more personal level by way of a selfie. In an Instagram Story (via Page Six), the mother of one snapped and shared an early-morning mirror selfie while sporting an oversized gray sweatshirt — one which, it turned out, would signal the candid message she wanted to send. "1:54 am. Post partum life right now: everyone's asleep except me," stated Munn. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?)," she then lightly joked. "I'm so so happy, and at the same time, I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Munn has opened up about her experience with postpartum depression. As Page Six noted in an earlier report, Munn directly discussed the physical and psychological effects of postpartum in another Instagram Story. "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being," Munn wrote at the time, adding, "my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.