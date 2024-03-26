Eva Mendes Debuts Unrecognizable Transformation On Today Show
Eva Mendes has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since having her two kids with Ryan Gosling. In fact, she values her privacy so much that she won't even do red carpet appearances with the "Barbie" actor. However, she visited The Today Show on March 26 to talk about her latest business venture, and fans couldn't help but notice she looked much different from the early days of Hollywood casting her. While promoting her new passion project, Skura Style, she spoke about her Cuban background and waking up to her mom cleaning on the weekends. But the thing that really caught people's attention was that her brows appeared much more lifted.
Mendes shared the "Today" segment on Instagram and wrote, "Gracias @todayshow for this. Here's one of the reasons on why cleaning is so joyful for me — especially doing the dishes. Yes — the dishes! My Mami started it all!" Many fans commented on her seemingly changed appearance, wiht one replying, "Too much Botox." Another came to Mendes' defense and wrote, "There is nothing wrong with her face people. It's called aging and she is doing it gracefully." Being in the spotlight lends itself to a lot of scrutiny, and this wasn't the first time Mendes had to respond to fans commenting on her looks.
Eva Mendes was accused of going MIA because of plastic surgery
Fans of Eva Mendes know she's all about her family life with Ryan Gosling, and when an Instagram user suggested she wasn't posting on social media as much because she "had work done," the "Hitch" star had something to say about it, per E! News. In the now-deleted post, Mendes wrote back, "I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time." She went on to add, "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media."
While it's unclear if Mendes has indeed gotten a nip here or a tuck there, she opened up about getting a mono-thread procedure in 2020. In the deleted Instagram post shared by Us Weekly, she posted a pic of herself with several needles injected under her jaw and captioned, "This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best." Mendes got mixed reactions from fans, but whatever the 50-year-old actor is doing is clearly working for her.