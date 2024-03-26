Eva Mendes Debuts Unrecognizable Transformation On Today Show

Eva Mendes has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since having her two kids with Ryan Gosling. In fact, she values her privacy so much that she won't even do red carpet appearances with the "Barbie" actor. However, she visited The Today Show on March 26 to talk about her latest business venture, and fans couldn't help but notice she looked much different from the early days of Hollywood casting her. While promoting her new passion project, Skura Style, she spoke about her Cuban background and waking up to her mom cleaning on the weekends. But the thing that really caught people's attention was that her brows appeared much more lifted.

Mendes shared the "Today" segment on Instagram and wrote, "Gracias @todayshow for this. Here's one of the reasons on why cleaning is so joyful for me — especially doing the dishes. Yes — the dishes! My Mami started it all!" Many fans commented on her seemingly changed appearance, wiht one replying, "Too much Botox." Another came to Mendes' defense and wrote, "There is nothing wrong with her face people. It's called aging and she is doing it gracefully." Being in the spotlight lends itself to a lot of scrutiny, and this wasn't the first time Mendes had to respond to fans commenting on her looks.