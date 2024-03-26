Why Diddy Finally Turned On Donald Trump & Ended Their Friendship

Sean "Diddy" Combs and former president Donald Trump have a lot of things in common, so it's not surprising that the two struck up a friendship at one point. But over the years, the dynamic between the two shifted, and ultimately the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper turned on Trump.

Ahead of Trump running for president in the 2016 election, Diddy was all in on the businessman. He told The Washington Post (via The Hill) in 2015, "Donald Trump is a friend of mine, and he works very hard." Not only did the rapper admire Trump's work ethic and the empire he built, but Combs was also a fan of the president's style. He told The New York Post, "I always liked Donald's style. I do have a tie he gifted me. I wear it." The two had the makings of an unlikely but great friendship, but Combs did have hesitations, and admitted that he was on the fence about whether he would vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The rapper said, "As far as voting for him, that has yet to be seen."

It's unclear whether Combs did vote for Trump in 2016, but as he took on the presidency, the rapper changed his feelings about his former friend. Instead of being Trump's hype man, Combs turned on the businessman and became a big critic of how he handled political issues during his time in office.