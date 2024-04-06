Vanderpump Rules: What We Know About Lala Kent's Brother Easton

"Vanderpump Rules" stars consistently put their lives on show for others to judge, but Lala Kent has managed to be a bit more reserved than her castmates. From the beginning, Kent kept parts of her life close to her chest, including her brother, Easton Burmingham, with whom Kent co-hosts her podcast, "Give Them Lala." It may be surprising, considering how often we see the reality star onscreen, but Kent wasn't part of the original "VPR" lineup, joining in 2015 during Season 4. Even back then, there was a lot of mystery surrounding her life. What did she do? How was she getting on private planes and taking trips around the world?

Co-stars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay questioned her from the beginning, and it almost became too much with Kent briefly quitting halfway through Season 5. As she explained to Too Fab, "I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore. I feel like they don't deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself." Kent eventually returned to "VPR" and was more open about her life, but the one thing she has continued to keep private is Burmingham, who has yet to appear on the show at the time of writing. However, he's a regular feature in his sister's offscreen life.