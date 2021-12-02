Lala Kent Finally Speaks Out About Her Split With Randall Emmett
Lala Kent, one of the stars on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her split with Hollywood producer Randall Emmett amid rumors that he cheated on her. And now she's finally speaking out.
Lala and Randall first got together rather secretly in 2016, when Randall was going through a divorce from actor Ambyr Childers. Rumors swirled on the reality show that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was seeing a married man, but Lala played coy until she was able to go public with their relationship in early 2018 — after Emmett's divorce from his wife of eight years was finalized in 2017, Us Weekly reported.
In September 2018, "The Irishman" producer popped the question to the "Give Them Lala" author. Their wedding was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Lala and Randall welcomed a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.
However, in October, photos of what looked like Randall getting cozy with two women in Nashville surfaced on social media. In response, Lala posted an Instagram Story of her and two friends pushing Ocean in her stroller and checking into a hotel with Beyonce's "Sorry" playing, per Page Six, implying she was done with Emmett for good. But now she's done with just implying; she's setting the record straight about their breakup.
Lala Kent says she had her 'head in the sand' when it came to her relationship with Randall Emmett
On the most recent episode of Lala Kent's "Give Them Lala" — which was formerly named "Give Them Lala ... With Randall" — the reality star opened up about her reaction to Randall Emmett's alleged cheating scandal. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand," she revealed (via People). "I don't know how the f*** I didn't see a lot of this s***." The reality star added that she did look at the photos of her fiance, who is nearly 20 years her senior, with the other women in Nashville. "I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls," she divulged. "I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from ['Rand'] to 'bRand new.'"
Lala also discussed the moment she decided to leave her fiance of three years for good. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f*** out. No questions asked. Buh-bye," the podcast host divulged.
In regards to Randall's partying, a source told Page Six that "Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."