Lala Kent Finally Speaks Out About Her Split With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent, one of the stars on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her split with Hollywood producer Randall Emmett amid rumors that he cheated on her. And now she's finally speaking out.

Lala and Randall first got together rather secretly in 2016, when Randall was going through a divorce from actor Ambyr Childers. Rumors swirled on the reality show that the Give Them Lala Beauty founder was seeing a married man, but Lala played coy until she was able to go public with their relationship in early 2018 — after Emmett's divorce from his wife of eight years was finalized in 2017, Us Weekly reported.

In September 2018, "The Irishman" producer popped the question to the "Give Them Lala" author. Their wedding was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Lala and Randall welcomed a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

However, in October, photos of what looked like Randall getting cozy with two women in Nashville surfaced on social media. In response, Lala posted an Instagram Story of her and two friends pushing Ocean in her stroller and checking into a hotel with Beyonce's "Sorry" playing, per Page Six, implying she was done with Emmett for good. But now she's done with just implying; she's setting the record straight about their breakup.