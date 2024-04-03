How Close Were Giuliana Rancic And Ryan Seacrest?

Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest were on-air partners for years. They may be best remembered for working red carpet events together, but the pair was also "E! News" co-anchors. Their on-air partnership came to an end in 2021. Seacrest was the first to announce his departure from working on "E! Live From the Red Carpet" broadcasts. He told fans in an Instagram post. "I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," Seacrest wrote in the post from February 2021. now this; Rancic didn't stick around long after her partner left, and she departed E! for a developmental deal with their parent company NBCUniversal. "After 20 fabulous years hosting E!'s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes," she wrote on Instagram in May 2021.

Years after they departed from the network, fans still missed the duo. "Today's kids will never know that the E! Red Carpet was lit when Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic hosted," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in February 2024.

If you assumed their camaraderie was a camera-only affair, think again. Rancic took to Instagram to shine a spotlight on her friend and former co-host at the outset of the 2020 awards season — and it wasn't her first time reminiscing about their tight-knit connection.