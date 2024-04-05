Pippa Middleton's Kids Don't Have Royal Titles For One Reason

That Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales and that her and Prince William's sons and daughter are princes and princess is known in every corner of the world. But George, Charlotte, and Louis will grow up with cousins with regular last names. That's because Pippa Middleton's children have no titles whatsoever. That might make sense at first, considering Kate and Pippa come from a non-aristocratic family. Since Kate wasn't born a royal, there is no reason for her relatives to have any.

However, Pippa actually has a title: Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric the younger , a fancy, lengthy descriptor that has nothing to do with her sister. Instead, the title stems from Pippa's marriage to James Matthews, and it's not an actual title. At least not yet. When James' father David Matthews purchased the 10,000-acre estate, Glen Affric, in the Scottish Highlands in 2008, he became Laird of Glen Affric and his son became James Matthews of Glen Affric the younger — and heir to the estate.

As of now, James and Pippa hold only courtesy titles. When David dies, James is expected to become the Laird of Glen Affric and Pippa the Lady of Glen Affric. That should mean that James and Pippa's heirs — they have three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose, born between October 2018 and July 2022 — should get their father's title, right? Well, not quite. Laird and Lady of Glen Affirc aren't royal titles. In fact, to many analysts, they're not titles at all.