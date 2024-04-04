Celebs Who Can't Stand Rachael Ray

If you were to pick a celebrity that the world and other celebrities can't stand, maybe Kanye "Ye" West would come to mind, or even former President Donald Trump. We doubt that Rachael Ray would be high on your list, but as surprising as it may seem, the celebrity chef has ruffled a few feathers during her time in the spotlight.

Ray's always had a passion for cooking, and after years of working behind the scenes in the food industry, she landed a gig at CBS for a weekly segment called "30-Minute Meals," per Britannica. This gig led the chef to the Food Network, where she would go on to cook and host different shows. Her popularity skyrocketed, and anything that Ray touched turned to gold. She won several awards for her shows and published many cookbooks that were big sellers. Ray had quite the transformation over the years, and eventually landed her own talk show in 2006 and appeared on the series up until it ended in 2023, per IMDb.

Ray has undoubtedly had a successful career, but with success comes hate. The television star was aware she may not be everyone's cup of tea. She told GMA, "Not everybody's going to like it, just like not everybody likes everybody on the playground. I mean, that's life." Ray was prepared to have some haters, but she may not have expected that several of those who aren't a fan of her are some big celebs.