Beyonce's Jay-Z Devotion In Jolene Cover Proves She Learned Nothing From Lemonade

Beyoncé has returned in all her glory and has proved her love for Jay-Z is stronger than ever! Queen Bey has brought the country flare with her highly anticipated album, "Cowboy Carter." The album features a whopping 27 new tracks, and one of those tracks includes Beyoncé's version of "Jolene." The cover is not only a bop but has proved she has changed her tune from her previous album, "Lemonade."

We have all listened to the original version of "Jolene" by Dolly Parton, where the country singer is begging another woman not to take her man, but in Beyoncé's version, she's not begging but telling the other woman. Beyoncé sings, "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, don't come for my man (Jolene) / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Don't take the chance because you think you can." Throughout the song, the musician made it clear Jay-Z is hers and hers only. Even though she might not have explicitly mentioned him by name, Beyoncé referred to details of their relationship in the song. She sings, "We've been deep in love for twenty years / I raised that man, I raised his kids."

The couple have been together since the early 2000s and got married in 2008. Since then, they have welcomed three children into their lives. But as picture-perfect as their relationship may seem, there have been some rocky moments, some of which were told on Beyoncé's album "Lemonade."