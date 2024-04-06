The Most Expensive Things Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Own
When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met at a business lunch in 2007, it was a match made in heaven. Both came from über-wealthy backgrounds, having grown up wanting for nothing, living in the lap of luxury, and sharing a love for the finer things in life.
Ivanka is Donald Trump's richest child in addition to his clear favorite. In 2019, Forbes estimated that Ivanka is worth around $375 million when you factor in how much Kushner is worth, too, though estimates vary widely. Although Ivanka credits her father for helping her build her fortune, she insists her immense wealth is due to good old-fashioned blood, sweat, and tears, not privilege, as many may be mistaken for thinking. "My father's advice to my younger self has proven true: When you're passionate and you work hard, you can achieve great things," she wrote in her 2017 book, "Women Who Work."
Meanwhile, Ivanka claimed her grandfather's words of wisdom keep her focused and humble. "My grandfather always told me, 'To whom much is given, much is expected.' I consider the position I'm in to be a great responsibility and one I intend to use wisely," she wrote. Still, that doesn't mean Ivanka and Jared are averse to splashing the cash — far from it, in fact. We're taking a look at the most expensive things Ivanka and Jared own.
Ivanka and Jared's luxury car collection
Donald Trump isn't a fan of German motors, vowing to cut imports into the USA. "[The European Union doesn't] take a lot of what we have, and yet they send Mercedes in to us, they send BMWs in to us, by the millions," Trump told reporters at a Singapore news conference (via CNN) in June 2018. "It's very unfair, and it's very unfair to our workers, and I'm going to straighten it out."
However, it appears Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn't get the memo. They're huge fans of German engineering, as evidenced by their 1950s Mercedes 220 SE Ponton. In 2015, Ivanka captioned a black-and-white pic of them posing in the convertible, which Classic Driver lists for $265,000.
Donald would be pleased by the couple's other cars, though. In January 2022, Ivanka and Jared were snapped loading their kids into the flatbed of a Dodge RAM truck, which has a Kelly Blue Book value of around $60,000. Ivanka also owns a GMC Yukon, which has an average cost of $70,000, and a Cadillac Escalade, which starts at $82,000. Oh, and a $83,000 to $121,500 Range Rover Sport, but don't tell Donald about that one.
Ivanka and Jared's billionaire bunker Miami mansion
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both hail from real estate royalty, so it's no surprise they have a pricey property portfolio. Among their many residences is a house located in Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump and Kushner married in 2009. In 2015, the couple sparked rumors that they were planning to move to the Garden State full-time. It was reported that Trump and Kushner filed for planning permission to expand the "Kushner Cottage" to include a master bathroom, mudroom, dressing room, and study.
However, they landed in Florida instead, settling into a luxurious mega-mansion on the swanky India Creek Island, known as "Billionaire Bunker" because of the residents' bulging bank balances. According to the Daily Mail, Trump and Kushner bought a $24 million "fixer-upper" in July 2021. It took them over a year to renovate the 1.3-acre waterfront estate overlooking Biscayne Bay. They finally moved into the sprawling property in November 2023, just in time to celebrate Trump's 42nd birthday. The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom mansion has a pool, spa, and private dock.
India Creek is one of Miami-Dade's most exclusive neighborhoods. Its heavily guarded gates contain 41 estate houses and a private country club. Tom Brady, Julio Iglesias, and Adriana Lima are among Trump and Kushner's famous new neighbors.
Ivanka and Jared's Park Avenue pad
A Trump wouldn't be a Trump without a glitzy Manhattan apartment in their name. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have a huge one, and not surprisingly, it's located inside Trump Park Avenue. And they clearly didn't get any tips on interior decor from her father, Donald Trump. In stark contrast to his gaudy gold-plated penthouse, Ivanka and Kushner's pad is refined and understated.
Elle Decor has photos of the home, which was decked out by acclaimed interior designer Kelly Behun. The spacious living room is painted in Galveston Gray. It features a mix of stylish, custom-designed vintage furniture and tasteful artwork. The foyer has a hand-painted mural on the wall and wooden floorboards. There is a leather dining room and den with a lacquer desk. And airy bedrooms in muted colors.
The apartment played a part in Donald's $250 million civil fraud trial. Like many of the family's assets, it came under scrutiny regarding its true worth. Donald Bender, a former Trump empire accountant, testified to noticing discrepancies between the penthouse's actual market value and the listed price. "Ms. Trump's rental agreement for Penthouse A in Trump Park Avenue included an option to purchase the unit for $8,500,000. But in the 2011 and 2012 Statements of Financial Condition, this unit was valued at $20,820,000," Bender told the court, per CNN.
Ivanka and Jared's art collection
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are avid art lovers. They have a multi-million-dollar collection of paintings and sculptures scattered throughout their homes. In September 2013, Trump talked about her aesthetics with Artsy. She said she loves established artists like Christopher Wool and Cy Twombly and young and emerging ones like Dan Colen and Joe Bradley. "My husband and I started collecting a couple of years ago. We really enjoy visiting various artists' studios both in NYC and during our travels," she said. "It has been a fun exploration of our personal and collective tastes. We only have two rules: we don't buy art that we don't love, and we only buy something if we BOTH love it and want to live with it."
Like their Manhattan penthouse, the pricey collection has come under legal scrutiny. In May 2017, Kushner landed in hot water after failing to declare their artwork in his disclosure filing. The couple's attorneys insisted there was no wrongdoing, though, despite other government officials all declaring their artistic possessions. "Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump display their art for decorative purposes and have made only a single sale," a lawyer told Art Net News. "To avoid any doubt, however, they will report their art collection."
Meanwhile, some artists are unhappy about being a part of the Trump collection. "Please get my work off of your walls," Alex Da Corte posted on Instagram (via Art F City). "I am embarrassed to be seen with you."
Ivanka's diamond ring
Ivanka Trump used to have her own jewelry line. So, it's hardly surprising that she ensures her personal pieces are stylish and covetable. Her engagement ring is no different. When Jared Kushner got down on one knee in July 2009, he presented his bride-to-be with a suitably enormous and ridiculously expensive bauble. "The ring is rumored to be a 5.22 carat, D Flawless, cushion cut diamond on a diamond-encrusted band, which would be worth about £400,000," Tobias Kormind, the managing director of jewelry brand 77 Diamonds, told the Express. How much is that in U.S. currency? In excess of $500,000.
The sparkler is rumored to have been designed by Ivanka. However, she often "forgets" to wear it. "I knew you'd call me on that," she told "The View" panel (via People) in November 2009 when they questioned her about her bare finger. "I was engaged for three months and then I've been married around eight days, so it's sitting on my bedside table. I forget about the hardware."
Meanwhile, after becoming a White House advisor during Donald Trump's term, Ivanka was forced to close the doors to her fashion empire to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest. "All operations of the business ceased on July 31, 2018," her financial disclosure announced. Still, a report by CREW found that she still continued raking in the profits, making "at least six figures from the trust holding that business in 2019."