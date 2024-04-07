Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Anne Hathaway Wore

It felt like Anne Hathaway had become Hollywood's most hated celeb by the time she won her 2013 Oscar for her work in "Les Misérables," and the pale pink dress she wore to the event gave her "Hathahaters" something else to sneer at. But according to Hathaway, those disastrous darts that made her gown look a bit inappropriate weren't part of her original outfit plan.

The New York Times distilled the essence of the internet hate for Hathaway down to people finding her earnest, overly enthusiastic, and inauthentic. Then there was the PR mess surrounding her 2013 Oscars dress. Before the event, Valentino confirmed that Hathaway would be wearing one of their designs. So, when the diva wore Prada instead, it seemed that she had snubbed Valentino. Hathaway later explained to Harper's Bazaar that she had to nix her first gown choice because it had already been worn to an event, and she discovered too late that the Valentino she had settled on instead was strikingly similar to the Oscars dress her "Les Misérables" co-star Amanda Seyfried had picked out. When Hathaway tried on her last resort on the day of the event, she recalled telling her husband, "It looks like my nipples are hard."

At least she got to experience one of the highest points of her life while wearing that dress; she didn't have an Oscar to console herself with when she suffered some of her other serious sartorial stumbles.