The Scandal Involving Elton John And His Ex Bodyguard, Explained

This article includes mentions of sexual harassment.

Elton John is no stranger to lawsuits, but 2015 and 2016 were particularly troublesome years. In March 2016, John's former bodyguard accused the Rocket Man of sexually harassing him in a car more than once. Just a month earlier, John had settled a different case with allegations that were similarly unsettling. In February 2016, he reportedly paid an undisclosed sum reaching six figures to a former employee who accused the singer of sexual misconduct and unfair dismissal when he was let go the previous June, The Sun reported in July 2016.

The British man, whose identity wasn't made public, dropped the case after reaching an agreement with his former employer. "The claims were always strongly denied, and we continue to deny them. Sir Elton John is pleased that the former employee withdrew them in full," his rep said. The case only came to light that many months later because John had taken legal measures to prevent the press from reporting on it.

It wasn't until July that the London Employment Tribunal ruled definitely in favor of The Sun following an appeal by John, allowing the publication to report on the accusations against him. "This case raised a fundamental issue of a free press being able to report legal cases against celebrities with deep pockets and armies of expensive lawyers," a spokesperson for the publication said in a statement. Conversely, John's case involving the security guard suffered no delays in reporting, and the details that came out mired John in scandal.