The Shady Side Of Rod Stewart Everyone Ignores

Rod Stewart is a rock music legend with over 200 million record sales under his belt. And after more than five decades in the industry, he's still a fan favorite. But like most rock legends, Stewart has his controversial and shady side.

The singer is as famed for his personal life as his music career. Rod Stewart has eight kids from five different women. His first, Sarah Streeter, was born when he was 18. He told The Mirror that Sarah was adopted because he was too poor to care for her. They reconnected after her adopted mom's death. Rod shares his troubled oldest son, Sean Stewart, and second daughter, Kimberly Stewart, with his first wife, Alana Stewart. He welcomed his third daughter, Ruby Stewart, with model Kelly Emberg. Then, Rod shares Renee and Liam Stewart with his second wife, Rachel Hunter, and Alastair and Aiden with his third wife, Penny Lancaster.

Over the years, Stewart has also been in some relationships with uncomfortable age gaps. For instance, Hunter is 24 years younger than him. In an interview with the Mail On Sunday Weekend magazine, the singer admitted that their disparity in years meant the relationship was doomed. "She was just 21 when we married and a mum a year later," he said. "My sister Mary told me she was too young for me as we were walking down the aisle. And she was right." Still, Stewart wasn't deterred as Lancaster is 26 years his junior. However, that's just scratching the surface of Rod's shady side.