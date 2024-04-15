Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Jennifer Aniston Wore

Jennifer Aniston is everyone's favorite girl next door — if you lived next door to an über-fit A-list celebrity. She's seen as cutesy, relatable, and, well, nice. The antithesis of the supposedly super sexy and vampy Angelina Jolie. However, Aniston isn't all yoga pants and salads; she's rocked more than her fair share of inappropriate outfits over the years.

Whenever Aniston is on the red carpet, she makes it into the glossy mags. However, it's not always on the best-dressed list, and even Aniston has made fun of some of her fashion choices — including at the "Friends" reunion. She took to Instagram Stories in June 2021 (via People) to poke fun at the Rachel Green-style sleeveless mock turtleneck she wore for the HBO special.

Rachel has shadowed Aniston throughout her career thanks to her iconic bob that became the look of the 1990s. It was so popular that Entertainment Weekly declared it the most desired hairstyle of the Clinton era and one of pop culture's most influential looks. However, Aniston wasn't a fan of the famous "Friends" haircut. "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," she told Allure in 2011. Aniston's also not a fan of Green's wardrobe choices, which mainly consist of boyfriend jeans, denim vests, and lots of cardigans. Instead, she prefers stylish and classic A-line silhouettes, tailoring, and neutral tones. However, she likes to mix it up occasionally and walk on the wild side. We're checking out some inappropriate outfits we can't believe Aniston wore.