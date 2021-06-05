Why Jennifer Aniston Just Made Fun Of Her Fashion Choice For The Friends Reunion

It's safe to say that during the height of the craze over the much-beloved NBC sitcom "Friends," core cast member Jennifer Aniston was considered the show's touchstone for fashion. Aniston became almost interchangeable with her character, Rachel Green — meaning that, ultimately, so too did her sartorial stylings, like the infamous '90s bob now known as "the Rachel." But despite Aniston's cemented status as a '90s style icon, even she can admit that some of her wardrobe choices were misses. And the most recent example of this coincided with none other than the highly anticipated six-part "Friends" reunion, which made its debut on the streaming platform HBO Max in late May.

As People reported on June 4, Aniston took to social media to share her opinion on at least one look she wore for the "Friends" television event — one that was meant to serve as a throwback to one of her character's most well-known fashion choices throughout the sitcom's 10-season run.

