Media Moments Eric Trump Can Never Erase

Eric Trump is perhaps best known for being the third child and second son of businessman and former president Donald J. Trump. "Nepotism is kind of a factor of life," Eric once told Forbes while holding court in his cushy office in the Trump Tower. "We might be here because of nepotism, but we're not still here because of nepotism. You know, if we didn't do a good job, if we weren't competent, believe me, we wouldn't be in this spot."

Alas, he is widely known for some pretty noteworthy media moments, too. "I pour concrete. I operate properties. I don't focus on appraisals," he brazenly declared while on the stand during his famous father's civil trial in November 2023. As one can imagine, many pundits and comedians had a complete field day with that line. "He's a construction guy like the guy in The Village People is a construction guy. He owns a yellow hat," host Jimmy Kimmel joked on his late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about Eric's assertion. But make no mistake, that's not the first time poor Eric has inadvertently made others chuckle — and not necessarily with him. Here are all the famous media moments Eric can seemingly never erase.