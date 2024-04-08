Is HGTV's Jonathan Knight Married? Meet His Husband Harley

If Jonathan Knight of HGTV's "Farmhouse Fixer" sounds familiar, it's because he was once part of the worldwide boy band, New Kids On The Block. While young girls all over sighed over his looks and hung his poster on their walls, Knight was hiding the fact he was gay from the public. In an episode of the podcast "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass," he revealed that his manager knew about his sexuality and told him, "If anybody finds out, then your career is over. The New Kids' career is over ... My career is over." The singer added, "It was just so much pressure." He kept his secret hidden until an ex-boyfriend outed him to a tabloid.

Knight is now married to his longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, whom he privately wed in 2022. When asked if they had finally tied the knot, he told ET, "We did. But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't wanna lie." While Rodriguez isn't as well known as his husband, he was once an actor on a hit television show. However, he now prefers to spend his time out of the spotlight.