Inside The Plastic Surgery Rumors Surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. has put her in the spotlight, with many speculating she may have gone under the knife. The couple became engaged on New Year's Eve 2020, marking the start of their official journey together, although they've been dating since 2018. Not long after taking their relationship public, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram photo alongside Trump that appeared to be heavily edited. "Making America Great Again!" the former Fox News correspondent wrote in the caption. "Damn chill out on the SMOOTH FILTER!!!" one Instagram user replied. Later, social media users were less concerned with Guilfoyle's choice of filter and more worried about her use of filler. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has had some seriously bad plastic surgery. Damn," an X user tweeted in 2019. Over the years, the chatter about the TV personality's alleged cosmetic enhancements has only grown louder.
In February 2023, Guilfoyle uploaded photos to Instagram from a fundraising event she attended with Trump for St. Jude's Research Hospital. While the intention was positive, Guilfoyle's since-deleted post was flooded with negative comments — many of which took jabs at the personality for what they saw as a plastic surgery mishap. As noted by OK!, one social media user wrote, "@kimberlyguilfoyle you're my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!"
Another seemingly harmless post turned sour when Trump uploaded a few photos to Instagram alongside his fiancée to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2023. "Why did you leave your beautiful wife for this?" one follower asked – even though Trump's ex-wife said he started dating Guilfoyle well after they were separated. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle did herself no favors when she attacked another woman for supposedly getting some cosmetic work done.
Kimberly Guilfoyle receives backlash for bashing Nancy Pelosi's appearance
After Nancy Pelosi sat down for an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell in October 2022, Kimberly Guilfoyle went on the offensive. The political correspondent attacked the media for being sycophantic towards Joe Biden and then took shots at Pelosi. "And where is the journalism these days? ... Pelosi lying what's left of her face off about Biden's accomplishments and legislative achievements," Guilfoyle said on Newsmax. "It's a freak show. I mean, Halloween is around the corner. But it's too much, it's fright night," she added.
The dig at Pelosi sparked a firestorm on social media, with users quick to call out Guilfoyle's hypocrisy. "She has NO room to talk about someone getting too much work done," one X user wrote in response to a clip of the political correspondent's comments. "Coming from Plastic Woman that is just hilarious," another added. One X user shared a before and after of Guilfoyle to show how dramatically her appearance has changed over the years.
Before her disparaging comments about Pelosi, there was plenty of discourse in 2022 regarding Guilfoyle's rumored cosmetic procedures. One X user claimed the television personality wanted to look like Donald Trump Jr.'s stepmother, Melania Trump. "Kimberly Guilfoyle is starting to look like a cautionary tale on too much plastic surgery," another wrote. Even when Guilfoyle struck a pose for photoshoots, she faced some backlash, yet she's also basked in a fair share of positive vibes.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's photoshoot caused mixed reactions
Kimberly Guilfoyle in Impact Wealth magazine. 🥴😬 You can't buy good taste. pic.twitter.com/ab4Q2r44Fz
— NeverTrump means Never (@Jamie_Silver_) December 4, 2023
In December 2023, Kimberly Guilfoyle was featured on the cover of Impact Wealth magazine where she gave a feature interview and posed for a photoshoot in multiple dresses. "We can finally cut through the noise from the mainstream media and speak directly to the American people, unfiltered about issues that matter to them," she told the publication while speaking about airing "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble. Many commented on her interesting choice of words, as several X users pointed out that the pictures appeared altered. "More photo-shopping than the Kardashians," one X user wrote in response to a tweet featuring the Impact Wealth photos. "What stands out more is the amount of fillers, botox, and plastic surgery on her face," another user commented.
The negative comments about Guilfoyle's photoshoot were offset by several fans who had high praise for the magazine snaps. "Wow there are a lot of jealous people on here because she looks amazing!" an Instagram user wrote when Guilfoyle uploaded pictures from the shoot to her page. "Magnificent, Kimberly is one of most beautiful ladies on IG" another fan added.
While multiple detractors have taken potshots at the talk show host's appearance over the years, her posts have usually received an outpouring of support from fans. "You are stunningly gorgeous, Ms. Kimberly ... and one sharp cookie," a fan wrote in March after Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel.