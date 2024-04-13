Inside The Plastic Surgery Rumors Surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship with Donald Trump Jr. has put her in the spotlight, with many speculating she may have gone under the knife. The couple became engaged on New Year's Eve 2020, marking the start of their official journey together, although they've been dating since 2018. Not long after taking their relationship public, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram photo alongside Trump that appeared to be heavily edited. "Making America Great Again!" the former Fox News correspondent wrote in the caption. "Damn chill out on the SMOOTH FILTER!!!" one Instagram user replied. Later, social media users were less concerned with Guilfoyle's choice of filter and more worried about her use of filler. "Kimberly Guilfoyle has had some seriously bad plastic surgery. Damn," an X user tweeted in 2019. Over the years, the chatter about the TV personality's alleged cosmetic enhancements has only grown louder.

In February 2023, Guilfoyle uploaded photos to Instagram from a fundraising event she attended with Trump for St. Jude's Research Hospital. While the intention was positive, Guilfoyle's since-deleted post was flooded with negative comments — many of which took jabs at the personality for what they saw as a plastic surgery mishap. As noted by OK!, one social media user wrote, "@kimberlyguilfoyle you're my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!"

Another seemingly harmless post turned sour when Trump uploaded a few photos to Instagram alongside his fiancée to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2023. "Why did you leave your beautiful wife for this?" one follower asked – even though Trump's ex-wife said he started dating Guilfoyle well after they were separated. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle did herself no favors when she attacked another woman for supposedly getting some cosmetic work done.