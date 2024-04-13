Vanessa Trump Sparked Romance Rumors With An Ex-Secret Service Agent

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage came to a screeching halt in March 2018 when she filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. He quickly moved on. News of Donald Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship broke before the divorce was even finalized. Still, Vanessa didn't spend any time moping over her ex-husband. She is rumored to have quickly moved on herself and has sparked rumors of a romance with an ex-Secret Service agent who acted as a bodyguard during Donald Trump's time in the White House.

News of the alleged romance first surfaced in Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carol Leonnig's 2021 book "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service." In it, she claimed, "Secret Service agents reported that Vanessa Trump had begun dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family." It's unknown when the supposed relationship actually started. However, it may have been before it was announced Vanessa was divorcing Donald Jr.

The oldest Trump offspring apparently requested an end to his Secret Service protection — against the agency's advice — in September 2017 because he wanted more privacy. "It's just a stupid decision," an insider told CNN. It was also a curious decision, given that Donald Jr. had been more than happy to be shadowed 24-7 just months before. According to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Secret Service protection for Donald Jr. and his brother, Eric Trump, cost taxpayers $250,000 in February 2017 alone.