The Shadiest Details To Come Out About Ben And Erin Napier

"Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier are one of the most wholesome couples on HGTV, but they're not without some shady details attached to their names. The two are best known for their series in which they renovate historical homes all around Lauren, Mississippi while still maintaining their old-fashioned charm. Ben and Erin knew that they would get married to each other within days of meeting while they were in college. "December 8, we took the photos for the yearbook. December 9, we went on our first date and he met my mama. December 10, we looked at the Christmas lights in Mason Park. December 13, we decided we would get married someday. It sounds crazy to you, maybe. But it makes perfect sense to me," Erin shared on Instagram.

While the Napiers have a picture-perfect life from the outside, things aren't always so drama-free with them. Ben was one of the many celebs falsely associated with weight-loss supplements. "If you've been seeing this pic of @scotsman.co popping up EVERYWHERE this week like we have, claiming he's peddling some sort of keto supplements, it is fake and you can help us by reporting it to facebook or wherever," Erin warned on Instagram. Of course, as celebrities, Ben and Erin have to deal with shade that comes their way — and sometimes, they're the ones who act a bit questionable themselves.