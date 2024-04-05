Cole Brings Plenty, 1923 Actor, Found Dead At 27

In the wake of authorities finding Cole Brings Plenty's body, an array of X, formerly known as Twitter, users uploaded heartbreaking tributes for the "1923" star. One fan wrote: "Sad news. I was hoping this would not be the case after learning that he was missing." Rhonda LeValdo, a Native American activist and Haskell Indian Nations University faculty member, echoed similar sentiments, writing: "No, this is not the way it was supposed to go. Please send prayers to Cole Brings Plenty's family and our Haskell family. We are at a loss." According to The Lawrence Times, the "Into the Wild Frontier" was a media student at the university.

As previously mentioned, Cole had gone missing days before his tragic passing. At the same time, Lawrence Kansas Police Department submitted an affidavit to the district attorney for his arrest after the emerging actor was named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident. During the thick of the search efforts, Cole's uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, assured fans on Instagram that the former would not go on the run in any situation. "It is not in his character, despite what people think or say," the "Yellowstone" star said.

While information on the case is limited, a user on Facebook claimed that Cole was assaulted first after his hair got caught in wires during a mosh pit. "This person was trying to help him yank the wire out, and another person came up unexpectedly... and [took] it upon themselves to cut his hair," they wrote.