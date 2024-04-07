RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson Suffers Tragic Loss Of Son Josh, 35

The following article mentions substance abuse.

A few "Real Housewives" stars have lost children over the years, and now an OG member of the "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast, Lauri Peterson, has joined this tragic club. On April 6, she took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that her son Josh Waring died on Easter Sunday.

In her post, Peterson didn't disclose Josh's cause of death, but she did mention her son's long struggle with drug addiction. "Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," she wrote. She praised Josh for maintaining his positive attitude even during low points in his life, and the grieving mother also reflected on some of her happier times with Josh before he fell victim to substance abuse. "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music," she wrote. Josh leaves behind a daughter named Kennady. His father is Lauri's ex-husband Phillip Waring.

Among those expressing their condolences were Gretchen Rossi, another "RHOC" alum who has lost a child. "Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him," she wrote in the comments section of Peterson's post. In fact, Peterson decided to leave "RHOC" out of concern for her son.