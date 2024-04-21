What Mary J. Blige Really Blames For Her Divorce From Kendu Isaacs

As Mary J. Blige promoted her critically acclaimed role in 2017's "Mudbound" to Variety, she also spoke briefly, yet candidly, about how she'd been faring since filing to divorce Kendu Isaacs. At the time, it wasn't good. "I'm not happy about a lot of things," said Blige. "I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money," she continued referring to their court battle over spousal support. "When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me."

Keeping up with the court's order proved difficult for Blige — at least in the beginning. In 2022, Blige spoke with Angie Martinez and revealed that her new song, "Rent Money," was about her divorce from Isaacs. As the song title suggests, Blige's financial obligations to Isaacs also left her with zero funds to pay her own rent. "'Rent Money' is [about] when I first got divorced," said Blige (via The Grio). "I had to give up all this alimony, and I didn't have no more money to give because he had spent it all. So, I had to go, you know, I had to go on tour, and make all the money back to pay the alimony."