Princess Eugenie's Stunning Transformation Is A Sight To See

The life of a royal is unlike any other, from the immense public spotlight to their fairytale-like lives in and around Buckingham Palace. Also, we can't forget to mention the lavish lifestyle that comes with being a part of the British monarchy — from tea times with the king or queen to the choice of whimsical hats that a royal family member wears on their day out. Every last detail of a royal's life is scrutinized, as the media has become obsessed with the influence they play in society. While that role is largely ceremonial, the royal family represents the values of the United Kingdom and helps maintain goodwill with foreign ambassadors and state leaders by hosting some of the country's largest annual events.

Princess Eugenie (full name Eugenie Victoria Helena) didn't have any say in the matter when she was born into the royal family in 1990 as the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She has never been granted royal duties and is not considered a "working royal," however, due to her desire to have a career and life outside the walls of Buckingham Palace. While that could change due to the lack of young working royals in the family, Princess Eugenie has cultivated a life unlike that of her cousin Prince William, building an impressive career without the pressure of adhering to working as a royal. Princess Eugenie's stunning transformation is a sight to see, and we're breaking down all the details of her royal existence.