We Finally Know What Happened To Kate Middleton (& We Were So Wrong)

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego Kate Middleton? The Princess of Wales caused quite a frenzy when it was revealed that she had undergone a seemingly mysterious surgery and would be out of commission for quite some time. On March 22, the princess herself finally set the record straight about her wellbeing, announcing in a video released to Instagram that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The answer came after weeks of increasingly intense speculation. On January 17, Kensington Palace released a statement explaining that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery." While the palace was highly ambiguous as to the specific reason for the procedure, they were careful to note that the unnamed surgery went well and explained under no uncertain terms that the Princess would indeed be MIA for a bit as she recovered. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read.

Alas, following Kate's expected absence from the public eye, many resorted to coming up with their own theories to explain what happened to Kate and why she had suddenly departed from her public duties. Unfortunately, some of the rumors about Kate's health were wildly speculative and downright outlandish. Now, she's revealed exactly what's been going on.