The Sign Justin Bieber's Mom & His Wife Hailey's Relationship Isn't So Rosy

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, may not be as close to his wife, Hailey Bieber, as people thought. In honor of Mallette's birthday, Hailey shared a sweet post for her mother-in-law on social media, per The U.S Sun. The Rhode skin creator shared an old selfie of the two to wish Mallette a happy birthday on her Instagram Story. Hailey wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mama in law. Having another amazing Mom is all anyone could ask for." The sweet sentiment didn't go unnoticed by fans, but it may have gone unnoticed by Mallette, or worse — completely ignored. Hailey tagged Mallette in the post and many thought she would repost the message to her Stories, but that didn't happen.

Users were quick to call out the weird interaction on Reddit. One person wrote, "Did you guys notice that Pattie ignored Hailey and didn't respond to her? lol She was trying to act like she the sweetest person ever and flatter her..Interesting." Ignoring Hailey's post was all the confirmation some fans needed to conclude that the businesswoman and her mother-in-law might not be as close as they seem. Another user wrote, "Pattie don't like her."

Despite all the controversy surrounding the post, Mallette didn't repost any birthday posts on her social media, per The U.S. Sun. Still, it all seemed a bit sus to the internet, especially because Mallette has shown her love for Hailey in the past.