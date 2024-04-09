The Sign Justin Bieber's Mom & His Wife Hailey's Relationship Isn't So Rosy
Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, may not be as close to his wife, Hailey Bieber, as people thought. In honor of Mallette's birthday, Hailey shared a sweet post for her mother-in-law on social media, per The U.S Sun. The Rhode skin creator shared an old selfie of the two to wish Mallette a happy birthday on her Instagram Story. Hailey wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mama in law. Having another amazing Mom is all anyone could ask for." The sweet sentiment didn't go unnoticed by fans, but it may have gone unnoticed by Mallette, or worse — completely ignored. Hailey tagged Mallette in the post and many thought she would repost the message to her Stories, but that didn't happen.
Users were quick to call out the weird interaction on Reddit. One person wrote, "Did you guys notice that Pattie ignored Hailey and didn't respond to her? lol She was trying to act like she the sweetest person ever and flatter her..Interesting." Ignoring Hailey's post was all the confirmation some fans needed to conclude that the businesswoman and her mother-in-law might not be as close as they seem. Another user wrote, "Pattie don't like her."
Despite all the controversy surrounding the post, Mallette didn't repost any birthday posts on her social media, per The U.S. Sun. Still, it all seemed a bit sus to the internet, especially because Mallette has shown her love for Hailey in the past.
Pattie Mallete has gushed over Hailey Bieber
It was a bit out of the norm for Pattie Mallette to completely ignore Hailey Bieber's post because she has gushed about her daughter-in-law in the past. In 2019, Mallette posted an Instagram photo of Hailey kissing her cheek and captioned the image, "What a gift!" This wouldn't be the last time she would share something about Hailey on social media, either.
In 2022, Mallette posted how strong she thought Hailey was after the Rhode Skin founder gave an update on her health in a YouTube video detailing a health scare she had suffered. In the video, Hailey shared, "The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out, not even jumbled, just like, couldn't get the words out." Hailey thought she was having a stroke, but when doctors did testing, it was revealed to be a blood clot that traveled to her brain.
After dropping the video, Mallette shared encouraging words for her daughter-in-law on social media. She said, "Grateful you are recovering well. God is good. Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much @haileybieber." It seemed like the two were closer than ever, but things can change over time, and fans are convinced Mallette may harbor some ill will toward Hailey, especially as she and Justin Bieber have been at the center of breakup rumors.
Justin and Hailey Bieber have been at the center of divorce rumors
Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in September 2018 and their relationship has been anything but easy. From facing constant criticism to the drama with Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, the couple can't catch a break — and now they're dealing with speculations of divorce.
According to People, rumors surrounding a breakup came after Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, caused chaos on social media. Baldwin shared a post from Victor Marx, who was asking for prayers for the former model and Justin. No one knew why Marx was asking for these prayers, but it made fans worry about Justin, as many speculated that divorce was on the horizon. However, a source told People that these rumors are just that... rumors. They said, "There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."
This insider information came not long after Hailey herself addressed all the gossip regarding her marriage in an Instagram Story from March 2024. She wrote, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion...So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it." Fans still aren't convinced, however, and Mallette ignoring Hailey's post has only added to the speculation that she and Justin are sailing on rocky waters.