If You Weren't Worried About Justin Bieber Before, You Should Be Now
"What Do You Mean?" we should be worried about Justin Bieber. The musician has raised concern among fans as he stepped out in Los Angeles looking a bit sad.
For the past couple of years, Bieber has taken a step back from the public eye, and when he tried to return to the stage, it all became too much for him. Back in July 2022, Bieber canceled several shows of his Justice World Tour due to the serious medical condition he lives with, Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The "Baby" singer posted a video showing half of his face was paralyzed. He explained, "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis." While the plan was to only postpone a couple of shows, Bieber canceled the rest of the tour, per People.
The musician shared an Instagram Story revealing that he needed to step back from touring and music to focus on his health. He said, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being." Since then, Bieber has kept a more low-key profile, only making public appearances here and there. Fans were already worried about Bieber before, but now his latest appearance has raised more concerns.
Justin Bieber looked sad attending church
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made a late-night appearance at their local church on February 29, and fans are concerned about the Grammy-winning musician. Justin attempted to avoid any spotlight, wearing beige-colored pants, a dark black jacket with the hoodie up, and a black scarf covering his head and neck. Justin wasn't smiling and didn't seem eager to be attending the church service. Instead, the "Sorry" singer appeared a bit sad, and people noticed.
Many are worried about the musician, but not just because of his somber outing. Hours before, his father-in-law shared an alarming message about Justin and Hailey, which some took as a sign their marriage may not last, per Page Six. Stephen Baldwin posted an Instagram Story of Justin performing the song "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship. It wasn't the video that sparked worry among the public, but the caption he wrote alongside it. Baldwin said, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord." The "Usual Suspects" actor didn't provide any more context to the message, which seemed strange. Because of the mystery behind Baldwin's post and Bieber's sad attitude later that night, many have grown concerned about the musician.
Fans are eager for a Justin Bieber comeback
The past couple of months have proven that the world is ready for Justin Bieber to return to the stage. The excitement grew after speculation surrounding Justin joining Usher for his Super Bowl halftime performance caught fire on the internet. Thousands of online users were eager about the idea and hoped he would take the stage, but to much disappointment, Justin and Hailey Bieber only watched from the sidelines. People were devastated that he didn't join Usher; one person tweeted a video of someone crying with the caption, "Us when Usher's performance ends and Justin Bieber is still in his seat #Super bowl."
Lil Jon, who joined Usher onstage, later shared that Justin was considering performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, but ultimately he wasn't ready, per TMZ. Lil Jon implied that the rehearsals were too much of a commitment for Justin, and the work and responsibility to perform wasn't something he was ready for. Usher also shared why Justin didn't sing with him at the Super Bowl on "The Breakfast Club," revealing the "Baby" singer is telling a different story right now.
Still, the excitement over him potentially taking the stage only proved that the public's Bieber Fever is at an all-time high. But as much as people are eager to have Justin return to music and perform, we don't expect a comeback any time soon, especially with the growing concerns surrounding him and Hailey.