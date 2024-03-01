If You Weren't Worried About Justin Bieber Before, You Should Be Now

"What Do You Mean?" we should be worried about Justin Bieber. The musician has raised concern among fans as he stepped out in Los Angeles looking a bit sad.

For the past couple of years, Bieber has taken a step back from the public eye, and when he tried to return to the stage, it all became too much for him. Back in July 2022, Bieber canceled several shows of his Justice World Tour due to the serious medical condition he lives with, Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The "Baby" singer posted a video showing half of his face was paralyzed. He explained, "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis." While the plan was to only postpone a couple of shows, Bieber canceled the rest of the tour, per People.

The musician shared an Instagram Story revealing that he needed to step back from touring and music to focus on his health. He said, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being." Since then, Bieber has kept a more low-key profile, only making public appearances here and there. Fans were already worried about Bieber before, but now his latest appearance has raised more concerns.