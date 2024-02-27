Why Usher Says Justin Bieber Didn't Sing With Him At The Super Bowl

Usher's Super Bowl performance featured cameos from Hollywood's best, including Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, to name a few. And while Usher summoned more than enough star power to entertain the robust Super Bowl crowd, for many fans, the performance lacked a certain energy. Of course, we're referring to Usher's protege, Justin Bieber. Prior to the performance, fans pumped themselves up with the hope that Bieber, who hasn't been performing as much in recent years, would make the ultimate grand comeback alongside the star who helped discover his talents.

Plus, TMZ reported that Usher and Bieber had discussed possibly performing together at the big game. Although the musical peers hadn't collaborated in a few years, fans would've obviously appreciated seeing the two perform their throwback, "Somebody To Love." Unfortunately, that hearsay remained just that, as Bieber never took the stage. He did, however, make sure to attend the performance in person and also congratulate Usher on social media. "Love you my brother. No one can sing and dance the way you do," Bieber posted to Instagram in February 2024. "Love you from the depths of my heart," he continued.

And while Bieber didn't touch on his reasoning for skipping out on the Super Bowl, Usher has since opened up about the situation.