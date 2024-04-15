Does Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Have College Plans? Here's What We Know So Far
All eyes have been on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt since she was born to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2006. Much like her siblings Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne, Shiloh — who is the actors' eldest biological child — has lived a relatively normal life growing up, but even that hasn't shielded her from the occasional media attention regarding her personal life.
A source told Life & Style in March 2024 that despite being the daughter of two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the 17-year-old is "the most down-to-earth teenager you'll ever meet," thanks to her humble upbringing. "She's humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years. A lot of that credit goes to Brad and Angie. They tried to give her a normal childhood and make sure she felt protected," the insider said.
Despite dipping her toes in the acting world by appearing alongside her father in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and lending her voice to 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3," Shiloh Jolie-Pitt received lucrative offers to join the modeling industry — something she's reportedly considering. "Shiloh is aware she has a lot of options both in Hollywood and in the world at large," a source told Star in 2021 (via Entertainment Times). "Modeling is what appeals to her most. She loves the idea of becoming an edgy teen model." But what about her education? Does Shiloh have her eyes set on college? Here's what we know so far.
Shiloh reportedly has plans to move away for college
While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not made any public statements regarding their daughter's future, it was reported in January 2024 that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has plans to move away from home to pursue higher education just like her siblings, Maddox and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
In 2019, Maddox Jolie-Pitt moved to South Korea to study biochemistry at Yonsei University. "I'm so proud of him," Jolie told ET of her eldest son whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002. "I'm so excited. I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage," she added.
Zahara — who was born in Ethiopia in 2005 — is enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, where she became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Proud father Pitt also gushed about Zahara during a chat with Vanity Fair, saying, "I'm so proud of her. She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college." He then got a bit sentimental. "Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye." Only time will tell if Shiloh will end up following in her siblings' footsteps and pursue a college degree as well, but in the meantime, she's been dedicating herself wholeheartedly to her true passion, which is dancing.
Shiloh is a talented dancer
Turns out, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can move! The third child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showcased her impressive dancing skills in a video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans in 2022, where Shiloh was seen busting a move to Doja Cat's hit song "Vegas" from the blockbuster film "Elvis" alongside her fellow young dancers.
Unfortunately, the original clip — which went viral across social media — has since been blurred out from the video, as requested by her family's lawyers in order to protect Shiloh's privacy, according to Evans. A source who spoke with Us Weekly said Shiloh has taken quite an interest in "arts and culture" and has been taking art and dance classes since she was 16 years old. They added that Jolie has been nothing but supportive. "Angie's very encouraging of that," the insider claimed. "She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides."
In light of Shiloh's rumored plans to move away for college, a source previously told Life & Style that Jolie isn't too thrilled by the idea of being separated from her daughter. However, just like with Maddox and Zahara, she knows it's inevitable. "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up," the source said. Whether she ends up going to school or pursuing a career in dancing and/or modeling, Jolie will always stand behind her daughter. "[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions," the source added.