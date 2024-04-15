Does Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Have College Plans? Here's What We Know So Far

All eyes have been on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt since she was born to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2006. Much like her siblings Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne, Shiloh — who is the actors' eldest biological child — has lived a relatively normal life growing up, but even that hasn't shielded her from the occasional media attention regarding her personal life.

A source told Life & Style in March 2024 that despite being the daughter of two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, the 17-year-old is "the most down-to-earth teenager you'll ever meet," thanks to her humble upbringing. "She's humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years. A lot of that credit goes to Brad and Angie. They tried to give her a normal childhood and make sure she felt protected," the insider said.

Despite dipping her toes in the acting world by appearing alongside her father in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and lending her voice to 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3," Shiloh Jolie-Pitt received lucrative offers to join the modeling industry — something she's reportedly considering. "Shiloh is aware she has a lot of options both in Hollywood and in the world at large," a source told Star in 2021 (via Entertainment Times). "Modeling is what appeals to her most. She loves the idea of becoming an edgy teen model." But what about her education? Does Shiloh have her eyes set on college? Here's what we know so far.