Mel Gibson's Rarely-Seen Daughter Lucia Is Growing Up Fast

Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva went public with their romance shortly after the actor's wife, Robyn Moore Gibson, filed for divorce. Mel and Grigorieva's relationship was toxic and turbulent. Still, one good thing resulted from it: their daughter, Lucia Gibson. Despite the blaze of publicity surrounding her birth, Lucia has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Mel Gibson and Oksana Grigorieva had a messy split, and the couple waged a bitter custody battle. She filed a restraining order in January 2010, claiming he punched her in the face, breaking a tooth and causing a concussion. In a sworn statement obtained by TMZ, Mel insisted he'd been trying to restrain Grigorieva because he was concerned she would harm their baby. "I slapped Oksana one time with an open hand in an attempt to bring her back to reality," Mel insisted. "I did not slap her hard. I was just trying to shock her so that she would stop screaming, continuing shaking Lucia back and forth."

Either way, an investigation was launched, and Mel filed his own restraining order. Then there were the tapes. A series of truly awful racist and expletive-filled voicemails that Mel left for Grigorieva in 2010 were leaked to Radar. And they made his "sugar t**ts" police rant look positively vanilla. Given their horrendous and very public breakup, it's little surprise that Grigorieva retreated from the public eye, taking Lucia with her. However, they were snapped out in public in November 2023, and Mel's rarely seen daughter is growing up fast.