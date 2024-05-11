The Shady Side Of Ron DeSantis

It takes a lot for a politician to outdo Donald Trump when it comes to all-round shadiness. But then, Ron DeSantis is no ordinary politician. The Florida governor appears to have gone out of his way to offend, criticize, or dismiss everyone in his path since being elected to Congress in 2012. And that includes the 45th himself.

Of course, you might have expected DeSantis to eat quite a large slice of humble pie since pulling out of the Republican nomination for the U.S. Presidency in early 2024 (via NPR), particularly for the fact that he's now throwing his weight behind Trump. Yes, the same Trump who he'd spent the last few years engaged in an increasingly bitter war of words with. But no, the Yale and Harvard graduate is still shooting his mouth off left, right, and center.

From sugar-shaming children and using wheelchair users as handkerchiefs to rumors of dog-kicking and his questionable views on slavery, as well as several of his potshots at Trump, here's a look at DeSantis' 14 shadiest moments.