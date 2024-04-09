The Biggest Rumors About Amanda Bynes That Just Won't Die

This article includes mentions of mental illness, substance use, sexual abuse, and racism.

The entertainment world habituates chewing up and spitting out child stars. Amanda Bynes is a classic example. She went from having it all to spiraling out of control and losing everything in the blink of an eye. Sadly, as with most former child stars who hit rock bottom, Bynes' troubles played out under the watchful eye of the press and judgmental public, accompanied by all the inevitable rumors and speculation — because, presumably, things weren't challenging enough for her already.

Drew Barrymore, Macaulay Culkin, Lindsay Lohan, and Shia LaBeouf are other notable actors who hit the big time at a young age and floundered. For them, concerns over their well-being were eventually quashed, though, as they managed to get their lives back on track. However, people have continued to be worried about Bynes as her struggles persist, seemingly with no end in sight.

It seems like Hollywood really broke Bynes. Her last acting role was in the 2010 comedy "Easy A." Since then, she's hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In July 2013, TMZ reported that Bynes was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold after setting her neighbor's driveway on fire. A flurry of bizarre tweets, run-ins with the law, disturbing interactions with the paparazzi, troubling selfies, and bizarre public encounters led to her being placed in a conservatorship in 2013 and on another psych hold in October 2014. Bynes' conservatorship ended in March 2022, but her troubles continue, as do the rumors about her that just won't die.