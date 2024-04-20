HGTV Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Sexuality

Many HGTV fans may know Carmine Sabatella from the renovation series "Inside Out," in which he stars with landscape designer Mike Pyle. While many HGTV shows feature couples, Sabatella and Pyle are strictly business associates. "We have a mutual friend who introduced us when Carmine was looking for a landscaper for a big project he was working on in Pasadena," Pyle told HGTV. The network reached out to Pyle about an idea for a show featuring the outside elements as well as the inside, so he called up the interior designer and agent to star alongside him. Sabatella shared with HGTV that he's married to his husband Ryan Delair, who is a stepdad to his daughter Gianna.

Sabatella has used his platform to encourage others to be proud of their sexuality. "Anything that happens on the show that can encourage people out there to be more genuine, to be themselves, to not be fearful of holding someone's hand in public, or speaking the way they want to speak. You know, that to me then has done a huge job," he stated to Celebrity Page.

The HGTV star and Delair shared their fifth wedding anniversary in September 2023. "5 years married today and almost a decade together! It has been quite the ride," Sabatella shared on Instagram. "Thank you for being by my side and having my back through so many good and bad times," he gushed of his husband.