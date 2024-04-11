Joran Van Der Sloot's Life In Prison Is Worse Than We Thought

Prison is not meant to be easy, but Joran van der Sloot's time behind bars has just gotten even worse. Van Der Sloot pleaded guilty to killing Stephany Flores in 2012 after strangling her in a hotel room in 2010. Speaking in court about the murder, van der Sloot told the judge, "Yes, I want to plead guilty. I wanted from the first moment to confess sincerely. I truly am sorry for this act. I feel very bad." Van der Sloot was sentenced to 28 years in prison for Flores' murder and followed it up with a 20-year concurrent prison run for his involvement in the Natalee Holloway murder case.

However, his time in prison has been worse than probably many have thought it would. In April 2024, while serving his sentence at Peru's Challapalca Prison, van der Sloot was attacked. As everyone gathered in the common area, van der Sloot was attacked by two inmates. Fellow inmates joined the fight once it broke out before prison guards separated everybody. Van der Sloot was seen by medical professionals following the incident, despite only suffering minor bruises and cuts. Reps from the prison refused to reveal too many details from the incident but did share with the New York Post that van der Sloot wouldn't face any repercussions because he wasn't the one to start the fight. Van der Sloot's time in prison has shifted over the years, and this incident just shows how much worse it has gotten.