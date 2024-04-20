The Biggest Romance Rumors To Ever Surround Bradley Cooper

Given how he was named People's sexiest man of the year in 2011, it is barely a surprise that Bradley Cooper has been linked to one too many Hollywood belles. In October 2023, Cooper sparked dating rumors with supermodel Gigi Hadid after they were spotted grabbing dinner at a New York restaurant. But while they might have wanted it casual at first, a source soon confirmed the following month that things were heating up between the two. "Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other. The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Prior to his romance with Hadid, Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he was first linked to in 2015. Two years later, the pair welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and stayed together for two more years before splitting in 2019. Despite their split, however, Cooper and Shayk have remained friendly, with a good co-parenting relationship. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," Shayk once gushed to Elle about her ex.

Despite a seemingly chaos-free dating history, many of Cooper's fans have found some of his relationships weird. Unsurprisingly, this means the "Nighttime Alley" star has been plagued by a few romance rumors through the years.