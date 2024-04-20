The Biggest Romance Rumors To Ever Surround Bradley Cooper
Given how he was named People's sexiest man of the year in 2011, it is barely a surprise that Bradley Cooper has been linked to one too many Hollywood belles. In October 2023, Cooper sparked dating rumors with supermodel Gigi Hadid after they were spotted grabbing dinner at a New York restaurant. But while they might have wanted it casual at first, a source soon confirmed the following month that things were heating up between the two. "Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other. The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives," the insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Prior to his romance with Hadid, Cooper was in a long-term relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he was first linked to in 2015. Two years later, the pair welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, and stayed together for two more years before splitting in 2019. Despite their split, however, Cooper and Shayk have remained friendly, with a good co-parenting relationship. "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," Shayk once gushed to Elle about her ex.
Despite a seemingly chaos-free dating history, many of Cooper's fans have found some of his relationships weird. Unsurprisingly, this means the "Nighttime Alley" star has been plagued by a few romance rumors through the years.
Bradley Cooper reportedly cheated on Irina Shayk with Lady Gaga
In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sparked dating rumors following the release of their romantic musical drama "A Star is Born." The pair, who starred as on-screen lovers Jackson Maine and Ally, left viewers on the edge of their seats with their undeniable chemistry. Despite Cooper still being in a relationship with model Irina Shayk at the time, many speculated that the pair were more than co-stars. "Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are having an affair in plain sight...and I live for it," tweeted @TrillaryBlinton. "There is no way Bradley Cooper is not having an affair with Lady Gaga," @liat_bregz speculated.
Despite the frenzy, Gaga and Cooper denied the rumors, reiterating that their relationship was purely platonic. "It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. ... When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel. I'm an artist and I guess we did a good job...fooled ya!" Gaga explained during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Cooper, on the other hand, described Gaga as charismatic, maintaining that their steamy "Shallow" performance at the 2019 Oscars was also very scripted. "Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter. "They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. ... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."
He initially did not want a relationship with Zoe Saldana
Lady Gaga is not the only co-star Bradley Cooper has sparked dating speculation with — only this time, it was no rumor! In January 2012, Cooper and his "The Words" co-star Zoe Saldana piqued fans' interest after they were spotted looking cozy at a Los Angeles club. "They were flirting and talking by the DJ booth," a witness told People of the couple. Though their romance was not confirmed at the time, E! News reported the pair's split two months later after Cooper realized he did not want a relationship. "They broke up last week. He dumped her, he just doesn't want to be in a relationship at the moment," an insider confirmed to the outlet. The split was however shortlived as Cooper and Saldana found their way back to each other later in the year.
In September 2012, Cooper and Saldana sparked reconciliation rumors after going on a movie date to see "The Master," the psychological drama featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams. "Bradley had his arm around Zoe the whole time and she nestled her head into his shoulder," an onlooker told Us Weekly. "They didn't make any effort to hide the fact that they were together." Sadly,
His ex wife alluded to him being a manipulator
In 2006, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito turned heads after packing on the PDA at the InStyle Golden Globes Party. However, when asked if they were together, Esposito coyly evaded the question. "I'm not answering that," she told People at the time. However, the pair's relationship was not kept private for long as they soon got engaged later that year. In December 2006, Cooper and Esposito tied the knot in a private ceremony. Sadly, after only four months, the pair's marriage hit the rocks. "Jennifer Esposito has filed for divorce. She asks that you respect her privacy at this time," a representative told People in a statement.
Speaking on the divorce, Cooper explained to Howard Stern that his marriage to Esposito was simply not meant to be. "It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it... Sometimes you just realize it. It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!" he shared (via OK! Magazine). Though Esposito initially kept mum on the divorce, she eventually alluded to Cooper's issues. "He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn't necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while," she wrote in her 2014 memoir "Jennifer's Way."
Renée Zellweger claimed Bradley Cooper put his career before her
In another case of co-stars falling in love, Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger struck up a romantic relationship after meeting on the set of "Case 39." Though the movie was filmed in 2006, it was not until 2009 that the pair started dating. Though much of their relationship was kept out of the public eye, Cooper hinted at their bond in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Can't say enough about her. I never met her before this movie, but I just love her. I love coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her," he gushed. Sharing similar sentiments, Zellweger also gushed about Cooper, telling the outlet how much of a 'great actor' he is. "I just got so excited, not believing that I was going to go to work with him," she said at the time.
After two years together, Cooper and Zellweger called things off in March 2011. And despite cheating rumors, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly her biggest competition was Cooper's career. "If I had to pick any possible mistress it would be Brad's career. He worked really hard to get into leading man status. Renée had to take a backseat. She traveled with him to make it work," the insider explained.
Despite their split, Cooper and Zellweger have remained cordial through the years.
Bradley Cooper reportedly had a fling with Jennifer Lopez
In 2011, Bradley Cooper sparked relationship rumors with Jennifer Lopez after the pair were spotted having dinner in New York City. At the time, Lopez was newly single following her separation from then-husband Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004. Cooper, on the other hand, had also just split from Renee Zellweger. The following month, Lopez and Cooper were seen together again, this time enjoying a drive through Los Angeles.
Despite the public appearances, both Lopez and Cooper denied dating rumors, insisting they only met up for business purposes. Regardless though, they stayed in contact, as confirmed by a source. "After their date in New York, Bradley and Jennifer stayed in touch. She does like his attention, and it makes her feel good that he seems so into her. She has a fun time with Bradley and he makes her laugh," the insider explained to People.
In 2019, the pair's cordial relationship made headlines when the "On The Floor" singer admitted to giving Cooper advice before his famous 2019 Oscar performance with Lady Gaga. "He seemed a little nervous. I said, 'The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they're going to start applauding. So don't worry. Just deliver the song.' He was like, 'I got it, I got it, okay,' " she revealed during an Instagram Live session (via People).