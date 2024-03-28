Why We're Convinced Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Are Dating

Since rumors started swirling that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were dating, the pair has kept everyone on their toes. After all, a superstar and a supermodel coming together? That's almost unheard of. Their being in love seems too good to be true, but that didn't stop fans from playing detective to figure out the true nature of their relationship.

The "Maestro" star and the Victoria's Secret model reportedly got close in October 2023, shortly after Hadid called it quits with Leonardo DiCaprio. Interestingly, their common connection is none other than Irina Shayk, Cooper's ex and the mother of his daughter, Lea. "Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," a source told The Messenger at the time. "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings." Apparently, Cooper made the first move, and Hadid was in for the ride. "He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited," the insider added.

In the beginning, though, Hadid reportedly played it cool and insisted that she wasn't looking for anything too serious, but their public interactions say otherwise. While the two have never confirmed that there was something between the two, and Cooper did bring his mother as a date to the Oscars instead of hard-launching their relationship, their outings still suggest that they are more than just a fling.