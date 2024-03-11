Bradley Cooper Snubs Gigi Hadid At 2024 Oscars In Favor Of This Corny Tradition

Sad news for fans who were banking on Bradley Cooper to finally "hard launch" his reported romance with Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Oscars — the "Maestro" star decided not to bring the supermodel to the event and pulled up to the red carpet with a different date instead.

It's been a hot minute since Cooper and Hadid linked up. The pair sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted having dinner in New York City, just shortly after they each reportedly split from their respective partners — Cooper called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Irina Shayk, and Hadid ended her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. According to a source, things are escalating rather quickly in their romance. "Their relationship is on steroids," the insider told Page Six. "It's getting serious very quickly. They are together every day."

Apparently, the two have Taylor Swift to thank for helping fan the spark between them, with the singer offering one of her homes as their meeting place. "Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other," an insider told The Mirror. "Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use."

But alas, Cooper and Hadid have yet to confirm that they are indeed an item. The 2024 Oscars could have been a perfect opportunity, but in true Cooper fashion, he brought his mom instead.