What We Know About O.J. Simpson's Tumultuous Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Christie Prody
O.J. Simpson's shocking death at 76 has everyone revisiting the highs and lows of his career and tumultuous personal life, from the former athlete's infamous murder trial in the 1990s to Simpson's scandalous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Christie Prody. The NFL star and broadcaster — who grabbed the world's attention after being accused of the brutal killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman — died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," they shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
It was in 1996, coming up on a year after he was acquitted of the murder charges, that Simpson met his future girlfriend Prody after she spotted him while driving outside the star's Brentwood, California estate, according to Sports Illustrated. (Other reports claim they met through mutual friends). In the years that followed, Prody faced major backslash over her romantic relationship with Simpson but she remained steadfast in her support of him.
In fact, when speaking with "Inside Edition" regarding the murders of Brown and Goldman in 1999, Prody confirmed that she believed Simpson was completely innocent. As Prody reasoned, "There is nothing suspect in my mind [...] or I wouldn't be dating him," (via the New York Post). But soon, she drastically changed her tune about the disgraced star.
Prody feared for her life while dating Simpson
Christie Prody was with O.J. Simpson for 13 years before the couple broke things off in 2008, shortly after he was arrested for armed robbery in Las Vegas. With Simpson facing charges of kidnapping and assault as well, and sentenced to 33 years in prison, Prody later admitted to "Inside Edition" that she knew it was best to walk away from the relationship. "It was just too much. When I met him, it was his murder trial, and then after that, it was his custody trial. Then it was his civil trial. [...] I couldn't do it anymore," Simpson's former longtime partner confessed.
Looking back on their relationship, Prody acknowledged that there were many times when she felt her life was at risk due to the physical and emotional abuse she allegedly suffered. Prody claimed that Simpson would take away her phone and car keys to stop her from leaving their home and at one point he even threatened to kill her.
"If I [tried to leave], he would find me," she told "Good Morning America." Simpson incessantly compared her to his late wife Nicole Brown Simpson and urged her to dye her hair blonde just like Nicole's. He even threatened Prody using Nicole's name. "He would tell me to stop doing the things I was doing if I didn't want to end up like her," Prody told Sports Illustrated.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
She claimed he confessed to killing his wife
The allegations didn't stop there, however. Christie Prody revealed in a 2016 bombshell interview with Radar Online that O.J. Simpson repeatedly confessed to killing his late wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, during the "marathon cocaine binges" the couple partook in while they were still together. In fact, he included "details only the killer would know." Prody even divulged that Simpson would allegedly re-enact scenes from his infamous 1995 murder trial and explain in great detail the brutal deaths of both his ex-wife and Goldman. He also allegedly blamed Nicole for her own death. "My worst fear is that I will end up like Nicole — killed by O.J. because he can't let go!" Prody added.
In another interview recorded by local outlet WSVN, Simpson refuted everything his ex-girlfriend said and argued that she'd made it all up for a big payoff. "For the last two weeks, she's apologized for having done this story," the disgraced former NFL star asserted. After Prody revealed in 2017 that she'd continued to struggle with drug addiction following their split, Simpson shed light on how he truly felt about his ex in a brief statement from his lawyers to "Inside Edition." As his attorney stated at the time, "Mr. Simpson has no desire for any contact with Ms. Prody. [...] He wishes Ms. Prody the best." At the time of writing, Simpson's former long-term partner has yet to comment on his death.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).