What We Know About O.J. Simpson's Tumultuous Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Christie Prody

O.J. Simpson's shocking death at 76 has everyone revisiting the highs and lows of his career and tumultuous personal life, from the former athlete's infamous murder trial in the 1990s to Simpson's scandalous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Christie Prody. The NFL star and broadcaster — who grabbed the world's attention after being accused of the brutal killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman — died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," they shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

It was in 1996, coming up on a year after he was acquitted of the murder charges, that Simpson met his future girlfriend Prody after she spotted him while driving outside the star's Brentwood, California estate, according to Sports Illustrated. (Other reports claim they met through mutual friends). In the years that followed, Prody faced major backslash over her romantic relationship with Simpson but she remained steadfast in her support of him.

In fact, when speaking with "Inside Edition" regarding the murders of Brown and Goldman in 1999, Prody confirmed that she believed Simpson was completely innocent. As Prody reasoned, "There is nothing suspect in my mind [...] or I wouldn't be dating him," (via the New York Post). But soon, she drastically changed her tune about the disgraced star.