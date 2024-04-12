Lauren Sánchez's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Has The Internet Clutching Their Pearls
In addition to her achievements as a helicopter pilot, a journalist, and a media personality, Lauren Sánchez will also be widely remembered for her style. Since the start of her relationship with Jeff Bezos in 2019, the public has taken a special interest in Sánchez, and particularly her fashion choices, which many believe are mostly inspired by her billionaire fiance. Sánchez begs to differ. "I always found it interesting that people say, 'Well, Lauren, you definitely dress more for men.' I actually dress for myself," she explained in a November 2023 interview with Vogue.
In recent times, the former journalist has continued to make headlines for her bold and unique fashion choices. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Sánchez had heads turning in a sheer plunging red dress showing off her cleavage. And while Business Insider has named the look one of Sánchez's best style moments, fans took to social media to express their displeasure. "Richest man in the world and his partner look like the escort you would find in a Monaco hotel lobby," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Similarly, in January 2024, Sánchez raised eyebrows after stepping out in a daring sheer lace dress that left little to the imagination. Now, Sánchez's choice of outfit for a recent event has left fans talking yet again!
Fans dubbed Lauren Sánchez 'classless'
On April 10, Lauren Sánchez joined her fiance Jeff Bezos to attend a White House state dinner honoring Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko. Though the event was graced by several diplomats, politicians, and celebrities, Sánchez stole the show thanks to her racy choice of outfit. For the event, she opted for a form-fitting off-shoulder dress with lace details and a structured sheer corset boning, showing off her cleavage. "How it started ...how it ended. Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can't wait to show you more tomorrow," Sánchez wrote in an Instagram post showing off her outfit.
But while the award-winning journalist was proud of her finished look, fans were not too pleased with her revealing outfit among a conservatively dressed crowd. Even worse, many deemed Sánchez's dress inappropriate for a black-tie event. "Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez wore this to a White House event tonight. Is this too much?" one user questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Holy crap, Lauren Sanchez wore that to a White House dinner? Is she trying to show off the new 'girls' she got from plastic surgery? A bit classless, no?" another tweeted.
Despite the backlash, however, a few fans came to Sánchez's defense with one person deeming her outfit "hot."