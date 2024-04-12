Lauren Sánchez's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Has The Internet Clutching Their Pearls

In addition to her achievements as a helicopter pilot, a journalist, and a media personality, Lauren Sánchez will also be widely remembered for her style. Since the start of her relationship with Jeff Bezos in 2019, the public has taken a special interest in Sánchez, and particularly her fashion choices, which many believe are mostly inspired by her billionaire fiance. Sánchez begs to differ. "I always found it interesting that people say, 'Well, Lauren, you definitely dress more for men.' I actually dress for myself," she explained in a November 2023 interview with Vogue.

In recent times, the former journalist has continued to make headlines for her bold and unique fashion choices. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Sánchez had heads turning in a sheer plunging red dress showing off her cleavage. And while Business Insider has named the look one of Sánchez's best style moments, fans took to social media to express their displeasure. "Richest man in the world and his partner look like the escort you would find in a Monaco hotel lobby," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Similarly, in January 2024, Sánchez raised eyebrows after stepping out in a daring sheer lace dress that left little to the imagination. Now, Sánchez's choice of outfit for a recent event has left fans talking yet again!