Harry & Meghan Fans Call Out Hypocrisy In William's Outing Amid Kate's Diagnosis

Following Kate Middleton's cancer announcement, all eyes have been on the comings and goings of the royal family — and former royal family members, too. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported on April 10 that Prince William and Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, had been spotted at a Norfolk pub together. But that's not all. Prince William and George were also photographed rooting for Aston Villa at the Conference League match against Lille OSC on April 11.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also been documented out and about. On April 11, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to gush about running into her "friend's husband at a work event" while attending the BetterUp summit in San Francisco. "Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!" she added, along with a photo of herself and Prince Harry smiling.

Alas, in the wake of Kate's tragic cancer diagnosis, some Harry and Meghan fans believe that the couple is unfairly being held to a higher standard than that of others. Batten down the hatches, folks, because these fans are taking notes and naming names!