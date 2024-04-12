Harry & Meghan Fans Call Out Hypocrisy In William's Outing Amid Kate's Diagnosis
Following Kate Middleton's cancer announcement, all eyes have been on the comings and goings of the royal family — and former royal family members, too. The Daily Mail's Richard Eden reported on April 10 that Prince William and Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, had been spotted at a Norfolk pub together. But that's not all. Prince William and George were also photographed rooting for Aston Villa at the Conference League match against Lille OSC on April 11.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also been documented out and about. On April 11, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to gush about running into her "friend's husband at a work event" while attending the BetterUp summit in San Francisco. "Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!" she added, along with a photo of herself and Prince Harry smiling.
Alas, in the wake of Kate's tragic cancer diagnosis, some Harry and Meghan fans believe that the couple is unfairly being held to a higher standard than that of others. Batten down the hatches, folks, because these fans are taking notes and naming names!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new projects are causing a stir
As the old saying goes, what's good for the goose is good for the gander. In this case, Prince William might be the goose, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely the ganders. "So ok for Kate's husband and son to go to football matches and ok for William and [Carole] to go to the pub, ok for the rest of the RF to go on luxury holidays, but Meghan should wear sackcloth and put her business activities on hold because Kate is ill?" one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "His wife is getting cancer treatment, but he's going to a match, and he gets beers with his mother-in-law. Meanwhile Meghan shouldn't breathe too loud because it's insensitive for sick Kate. The people on that island have lost it."
ICYMI, Deadline reported on April 11 that Harry and Meghan have two new exciting Netflix projects on the horizon. The first project will revolve around Meghan's love of "cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship." Think: hostess with the mostess vibes. The second project, it's all about professional polo, a sport near and dear to Harry, so that totally tracks, too!
Unfortunately, the timing is not great. "The British Press want Harry and Meghan to stop everything because Kate is battling cancer. Are they allowed to breathe?" one fan asked. TBD, we suppose. One thing is for certain: there's no royal handbook for something like this.