PR Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Shows Bold Honesty For A Royal

The Kensington Palace comms team had to learn some hard lessons from the proliferation of disturbing conspiracies about Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye, but the sad announcement that she has cancer was much better handled.

The controversy surrounding Kate's fake photo and conflicting reports over how well her recovery from abdominal surgery was going added to the confusion. On March 21, a palace source told The Telegraph that Kate was still taking it easy by staying home to work on her passion project, the early years campaign. But days earlier, TMZ had shared a photo of Kate smiling and strolling alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop. She was carrying a full shopping bag, and eyewitnesses said she looked "healthy."

Her cancer diagnosis finally clarifies why she was able to make that outing but hasn't resumed her royal duties. The palace wasn't lying in February when it said that her recovery from surgery was going well, but the discovery of cancerous cells after the procedure meant that she had to start undergoing chemotherapy once she was healthy enough to do so. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate says in a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts.

Communications executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, exclusively explained to Nicki Swift exactly why Kate's video statement was finally a PR win for Kensington Palace.