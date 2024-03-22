PR Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Shows Bold Honesty For A Royal
The Kensington Palace comms team had to learn some hard lessons from the proliferation of disturbing conspiracies about Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye, but the sad announcement that she has cancer was much better handled.
The controversy surrounding Kate's fake photo and conflicting reports over how well her recovery from abdominal surgery was going added to the confusion. On March 21, a palace source told The Telegraph that Kate was still taking it easy by staying home to work on her passion project, the early years campaign. But days earlier, TMZ had shared a photo of Kate smiling and strolling alongside Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop. She was carrying a full shopping bag, and eyewitnesses said she looked "healthy."
Her cancer diagnosis finally clarifies why she was able to make that outing but hasn't resumed her royal duties. The palace wasn't lying in February when it said that her recovery from surgery was going well, but the discovery of cancerous cells after the procedure meant that she had to start undergoing chemotherapy once she was healthy enough to do so. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Kate says in a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts.
Communications executive Amy Prenner, CEO of The Prenner Group, exclusively explained to Nicki Swift exactly why Kate's video statement was finally a PR win for Kensington Palace.
How Kate Middleton mitigated the spread of more rumors
Following weeks of gossip about what happened to Kate Middleton after she announced that she had undergone major surgery, her PR team seemed to anticipate the possibility that her cancer news would spark a new slew of rampant rumors. "One strength of the announcement is its clarity and transparency while keeping the message controlled by Kate and her team," communications exec Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift.
In the video, Kate keeps her message concise but lays out exactly how her cancer diagnosis was tied to her abdominal surgery and shares that she has recently started "preventive chemotherapy." Knowing that she's dealing with the side effects of such an aggressive form of treatment just might put a stop to questions about why she hasn't returned to work. "This proactive approach can help to mitigate speculation and provide reassurance to concerned individuals, including supporters and the media," Prenner said.
According to the PR expert, Kate also did herself a big favor by sharing how difficult her medical journey has been, not just for herself but for her family. "Her candidness about her initial reaction and the steps she and Prince William have taken to manage the situation humanizes her experience and fosters a sense of empathy among her loyal watchers," Prenner stated. And after being the butt of so many social media jokes and memes, Kate would surely appreciate a little sympathy.
Why the timing of Kate's message makes sense
Kate Middleton has let her supporters know that she would really appreciate it if they would respect her privacy now — and she's masterfully done it without coming off as upset, annoyed, or bitter over the public's reaction to Kensington Palace's previous handling of her medical updates. She also patiently explained that she's been so quiet because she's had to consider how her diagnosis will affect her three children. "Her ask for privacy while undergoing treatment reflects a desire to maintain a semblance of normalcy and protect the well-being of her family during a challenging time," Amy Prenner told Nicki Swift.
In its initial statement about Kate's surgery, Kensington Palace revealed that she was expected to resume her royal duties sometime after Easter. Her chemotherapy treatments will likely further delay her return to work, so it also made sense for her to share an update ahead of the Easter holiday. According to Prenner, the appropriate timing of Kate's message, its clarity, and her ability to evoke empathy contributed to making it a successful PR move. "In terms of the best way to announce news like this, the approach taken in the statement aligns with best practices for managing sensitive information," she said.