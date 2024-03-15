A Complete Timeline Of Kate Middleton's Disappearance

The fascination with the British monarchy has spanned centuries and (thanks to each new salacious story) will undoubtedly continue as long as there is an heir to the throne. Ever since the 1600s, kings and queens have ruled the United Kingdom, but their power in politics has evolved into more of a ceremonial role. While the Royal Family continues to hold incredible influence over the social structures in British society, their power to exercise discretion over the appointment of prime ministers diminished in the 1950s. Nowadays, their roles are considered more ceremonial, leading the public to wonder, what do they actually do? While they're in charge of strengthening diplomatic relationships and essentially the face of the UK, much of the public is more concerned with their scandals than their so-called "power."

At the forefront of most of the news surrounding the monarchy is Kate Middleton, who married into the Royal Family in 2011. Her post-royal life has never been the same, from paparazzi tracking her every move to dodging the many conspiracy stories that proliferate Kensington Palace. The Princess of Wales is no stranger to the gossip that surrounds her daily life, from who she may be feuding with down to how she chooses to wear her hair.

As of late, Middleton is making headlines for playing Houdini. That's right, the Princess of Wales has seemingly vanished from the public eye and the media is hungry for answers. We're breaking down the timeline of Kate Middleton's disappearance, and what this means for the Royal Family.