Inside Prince William's Relationship With Kate Middleton's Parents

In Netflix's "The Crown," Catherine, Princess of Wales' mother is portrayed as a scheming manipulator, desperate to orchestrate a marriage between her daughter and William, Prince of Wales. Although the show is pinned on historical facts, much is subject to dramatic license. So, what's real regarding the role Kate's parents played in her relationship with William?

Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, was portrayed as a royal interloper by certain press outlets. The Daily Mail was the biggest offender, quoting sources that poked fun at the Middletons' non-regal roots and mocked Carole for her career as an airline steward. The paper claimed royal circles had dubbed the mom-of-three "Doors to Manual." It went hard on the narrative of Carole clawing her way up the social ladder. The Mail's barely concealed duplicity was ruthless. "Would the woman who spent the first seven years of her life on a council estate, and who is the grand-daughter of a miner, embarrass the Royal Family?" They asked the day after William and Kate's wedding. "Would she turn up in fake tan or, heaven forbid, not be wearing tights?"

Not surprisingly, William was furious at the portrayal of his inlaws. "William does not believe that anyone genuinely—or even remotely—connected with him would say such things and is horrified that these reports have emerged," the Daily Mail wrote in April 2007. But tabloid stories aside, what is William's relationship with Carole and Michael Middleton really like?