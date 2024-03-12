The Seriously Shady Side Of Kensington Palace

Crowns, palaces, and tales of kings and queens sound like the makings of a fairytale, but for the U.K., it's just another day in the kingdom. They're among the rare nations still rocking a real-life monarchy. For decades, the royals have been at the center of attention, and there has been a lot of divide over how people feel about them because they tend to have a shady past, a lot of which comes from Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace has a rich history that dates back to the 1600s. It all started when monarchs William III and Mary II selected the palace as a retreat in 1689. Since then, it has become a home away from home for royals. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his mother, Princess Diana, many royals have stayed on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Harry reflected on growing up in a palace during a book event in 2023. He shared, "As kids, it was an adventure, running around that kind of a place. What an experience," (via People). Sure, the palace itself may have been fun to explore, but that's about where the fun stopped.

Kensington Palace has become a place of office for royals, from diverting public crises to keeping hidden secrets. There has been some seriously shady behavior from the royal stomping grounds throughout the years, and we are breaking it all down.