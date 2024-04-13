What Happened To Nicole Brown Simpson's House Is Heartbreaking

A home can be the site of many memories, both good and bad. Tragically, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, with whom she had a close relationship, were murdered just outside the gate of her Los Angeles residence on the night of June 12, 1994.

Brown had no idea what awaited just outside her front door when the night of the murders took place. She was reportedly found in a fetal position at the end of her stairs just outside her home. Nicole was wearing a nightgown and was barefoot when she was found, seemingly ready to go to bed. Blood covered the floor outside her residence, and Goldman's body was found not far from hers. The disturbing autopsy revealed Nicole and Goldman's throats were slit and they both suffered significant stab wounds.

After the gruesome murders, Nicole's ex-husband and former football star O.J. Simpson became a prime suspect in the case. People were divided on whether O.J. was the one to commit the murders, but he was eventually acquitted of the gruesome crime in 1995. Although the case has been put to rest, the dark history of Nicole's former residence will never go away. Rumors had circulated that perhaps the home would be demolished, but that's not what happened. In fact, the home has heartbreakingly become a tourist attraction where visitors come from all over the world to pay their respects — and take selfies.