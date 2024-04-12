Nicole Brown Simpson's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

This article includes graphic details of violence and domestic abuse.

When O.J. Simpson died at age 76, it wasn't his 11 seasons in the NFL or his performances in the "Naked Gun" films that were foremost in many people's minds; any legacy he left behind will forever be tainted by the grisly 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

After learning that he was the prime suspect in the case, O.J. sat down in the passenger seat of his friend Al Cowlings' white Ford Bronco, and the two led police on a low-speed chase that lives on in pop culture infamy. O.J.'s shocking behavior had the American public glued to their televisions, and his subsequent trial for the two murders marked the beginning of the 24-hour news cycle. When Simpson was acquitted, 150 million viewers watched him learn that he was a free man.

Budding true crime enthusiasts who closely followed the so-called "trial of the century" on television and in print media would learn disturbing details about Nicole and Goldman's final moments. A 1995 report by The Washington Post described how the bloody crime scene was discovered. The testimony of the neighbors who found Nicole's body outside her Brentwood home sounds like the opening of a "CSI" episode: Nicole's dog had been wandering around the area with blood-soaked fur, and the neighbors were trying to return it to its owner when they "saw a lady laying down in [a] pool of blood." The details in the coroner's autopsy report were even more disturbing.