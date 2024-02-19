Where Is Nicole Brown Simpson's Youngest Sister Tanya Now?
This article includes mentions of domestic violence and suicidal ideation.
In the wake of Nicole Brown's death back in 1994, her youngest sister, Tanya Brown spent much time at O.J. Simpson's trial. Granted, she was never quite as open in expressing rage towards Simpson as her and Nicole's other sister, Denise Brown. However, she's certainly become more vocal in recent years.
Tanya was in her early 20s when she learned that her older sister had been killed. And, though she was often described as becoming incredibly emotional during court proceedings, when it came to what she said to the press around the time, she stayed away from speaking out against Simpson. In fact, even when Simpson was ordered to pay the Brown family $12.5 million in 1997, her response to the press was heartbreakingly resigned. Los Angeles Times quoted her as saying, "There will never be closure ... Nicole is forever gone. Her kids will forever be without a mother."
Several years later, Tanya still seemed resigned. Per CBS News, she told "The Early Show" that she felt completely shut off from all feeling towards Simpson. "I have no feelings. I'm numb towards him. If I see him, it's like I wouldn't even know him," she was reported as saying. Sadly, in more recent years, she has revealed that those sentiments were largely influenced by her mental health at the time (via APB Speakers). However, for the last several years, she's used that to help others. Oh — and she's also grown more comfortable with speaking out.
Tanya coaches people dealing with grief and abuse
At a 2015 speaking event, Tanya Brown revealed that at the time of her sister's death, and for years before then, she'd been in a cycle of suppressing her grief. "I became a master at concealing my feelings," she shared (via APB Speakers). Sadly, a decade later, being dumped by her fiance just days before their wedding, it all became too much to bear, and she contemplated suicide. She managed to seek help soon after, kickstarting her healing — but also helping her find her true calling.
As seen on her eponymous website today, Tanya works with people who need help understanding and moving past their own grief. She's a coach, and has also authored a self-help book, "Finding Peace Amid the Chaos: My Escape from Depression and Suicide." However, mental health is just part of her focus.
Tanya is also an advocate for anyone facing domestic violence, and in 2015, she published "The Seven Characters of Abuse." Per her website, it's aimed specifically at helping people identify abuse early on, and provides advice on how to get out of dangerous relationships as quickly as possible. She also does speaking engagements on the topic — and she's made it clear that O.J. Simpson's history of abuse against his sister, as well as her death, are the reasons why.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
She's also clapped back at O.J.
Back in the day, Tanya Brown opted not to speak ill of O.J. Simpson, and in 2019, she explained why in an interview with "This Morning." Ultimately, she shared that the decision was based on her love for her niece and nephew, Sydney and Justin Simpson. "I made a commitment to myself years ago to really understand and accept that this is their dad, and no matter what, it will always be their dad, so ... I choose to keep that peace," she said.
That said, there have also been some moments where she's made a point of calling O.J. out. Notably, in 2021, she spoke to TMZ to respond to his claims that he was afraid of whoever had really killed his wife. Tanya's take was that he was doing more harm to the family than anything else. That's not the only time she's called something out regarding her sister's death in more recent years. Back in 2015, she told "Dr. Phil" that the team behind "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," were wrong for not informing the family ahead of time. "Have some respect," she chided.
Nearly three decades after Nicole Brown's death, Tanya is committed to healing, and doing what she can to avoid anyone else losing a loved one in the same way. However, while she's committed to doing it peacefully, she's also not about to tolerate disrespect toward her loved ones ever again.