Where Is Nicole Brown Simpson's Youngest Sister Tanya Now?

This article includes mentions of domestic violence and suicidal ideation.

In the wake of Nicole Brown's death back in 1994, her youngest sister, Tanya Brown spent much time at O.J. Simpson's trial. Granted, she was never quite as open in expressing rage towards Simpson as her and Nicole's other sister, Denise Brown. However, she's certainly become more vocal in recent years.

Tanya was in her early 20s when she learned that her older sister had been killed. And, though she was often described as becoming incredibly emotional during court proceedings, when it came to what she said to the press around the time, she stayed away from speaking out against Simpson. In fact, even when Simpson was ordered to pay the Brown family $12.5 million in 1997, her response to the press was heartbreakingly resigned. Los Angeles Times quoted her as saying, "There will never be closure ... Nicole is forever gone. Her kids will forever be without a mother."

Several years later, Tanya still seemed resigned. Per CBS News, she told "The Early Show" that she felt completely shut off from all feeling towards Simpson. "I have no feelings. I'm numb towards him. If I see him, it's like I wouldn't even know him," she was reported as saying. Sadly, in more recent years, she has revealed that those sentiments were largely influenced by her mental health at the time (via APB Speakers). However, for the last several years, she's used that to help others. Oh — and she's also grown more comfortable with speaking out.