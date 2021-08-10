Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Has Something To Say About OJ Simpson

While the trial and subsequent of O.J. Simpson for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, a 25-year-old waiter named Ron Goldman, might be nearly three decades in the past, the former actor and athlete has still managed to keep himself in the public eye. Whether it was authoring a book about how he would have hypothetically carried out the 1994 murder, his conviction for his participation in (or spearheading) an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 (for which he served nine years in prison before being released on parole), or a number of other hijinks and stunts he carried out that seemed indifferent towards the gravitas of the crime, it seems O.J. can't seem to resist the limelight.

By all appearances, this still continues to be the case, according to an interview O.J. gave that was recently published by The Athletic — one which has once again made headlines for some eyebrow-raising commentary from the ex-athlete. After the interview went live, certain pull quotes in which O.J. directly mentioned the murders of Nicole and Goldman were even enough to invoke a strong reaction from Nicole's sister, Tanya Brown. So what did O.J. Simpson say? And how did Tayna react? Keep on reading to find out more.