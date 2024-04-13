Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Claims Her Body Language Around Donald Speaks Volumes

Melania Trump's recent appearance at a Mar-a-Lago fundraising event has been trailed by comments about her relationship with Donald Trump. The couple, who got married in January 2005, have been plagued with controversies ranging from cheating rumors to an alleged separation. Yet, time and time again, the pair have continued to defend their partnership and their commitment to each other. "She's a very calm person. It's very interesting. And I think that's what people like about her. Our dinners are nice. Dinners are like other people's dinners. We get along. We actually get along very well," Donald once told the "The Megyn Kelly Show," putting rumors about Melania not being all that fond of her husband to rest (or so he hoped).

The former FLOTUS has also put up a united front with her husband, even amid his many controversies through the years. "I'm a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. It is not concern and focus of mine," she explained during a 2018 interview with ABC News. In the same interview, Melanie defended her marriage to the business mogul, clarifying that they were actually going strong. "Yes, we are fine," she said. "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff," she said.

Regardless of their comments, however, critics, fans, and even Melania's former senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, have continued to point out the obvious tension between the former president and his wife.