Ex-Aide Predicts Melania's True Feelings About Trump's Hush Money Trial (& It's Not Pretty)
With the news that Donald Trump's hush money trial will be going ahead, there's about to be a lot more attention focused on his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. Unsurprisingly, Melania Trump is said to be mortified over the situation — and according to Stephanie Grisham, the former first lady may even want him to address the situation head-on in court.
Speaking to CNN in wake of a New York judge ruling that the trial should go ahead sans delays, Grisham revealed that she believed Melania wanted everything to be wrapped up as swiftly as possible. "I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop," she mused. As for what she imagined Melania might be doing now that the trial is set to move forward, Grisham predicted that she was likely putting pressure on her husband to do whatever he could to protect his image, for her sake. "I would imagine that she will push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is, this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now, and that he's quite worried about that," Grisham said.
Of course, those are merely predictions, and we'll have to wait to see how the trial turns out. However, if the previous time Melania addressed Donald's alleged affair with Daniels anything to go by, we'll go ahead and say Grisham is onto something.
Melania won't be the publicly forgiving wife
In her conversation with CNN, Stephanie Grisham pointed out that in the past, when infidelity rumors rocked the Trumps, the former first lady made it clear that she wouldn't play the publicly adoring, forgiving wife. In fact, Grisham revealed that when news broke of Donald Trump's rumored affairs with Stormy Daniels and Playboy alum Karen McDougal, Melanie made a point of putting distance between them. "We went to the State of the Union separately, [and] she refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she did not want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man ... she is a very independent and strong woman," Grisham recounted.
It's not the first time Grisham has hinted that Melania won't be cast as a supportive partner in the face of infidelity. As some may remember, back in 2018, after Rudy Giuliani made bold claims that Melania believed Donald was faithful, Grisham (who was at the time Melania's press secretary) clapped back in a very telling way. In a statement to CNN, Grisham said, "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani." Yikes.
As Grisham told CNN ahead of the hush money trial, Donald's latest legal woe carries the most weight for him personally. Grisham's predictions are yet to be proven correct or not. However, given what she's seen in the past, there's a very good chance she's right about Melania's current feelings.