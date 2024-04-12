Ex-Aide Predicts Melania's True Feelings About Trump's Hush Money Trial (& It's Not Pretty)

With the news that Donald Trump's hush money trial will be going ahead, there's about to be a lot more attention focused on his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. Unsurprisingly, Melania Trump is said to be mortified over the situation — and according to Stephanie Grisham, the former first lady may even want him to address the situation head-on in court.

Speaking to CNN in wake of a New York judge ruling that the trial should go ahead sans delays, Grisham revealed that she believed Melania wanted everything to be wrapped up as swiftly as possible. "I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop," she mused. As for what she imagined Melania might be doing now that the trial is set to move forward, Grisham predicted that she was likely putting pressure on her husband to do whatever he could to protect his image, for her sake. "I would imagine that she will push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is, this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now, and that he's quite worried about that," Grisham said.

Of course, those are merely predictions, and we'll have to wait to see how the trial turns out. However, if the previous time Melania addressed Donald's alleged affair with Daniels anything to go by, we'll go ahead and say Grisham is onto something.